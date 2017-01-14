Another winter-storm round to hit already-icy US midsection

States across the nation's midsection are bracing for another round of winter storms expected to add to thick ice that already has glazed roads, grounded flights and prompted class cancellations amid warnings that people stay home.



Winter storms are typically associated with heavy snowfall, but the one that began hammering the southern Plains and Midwest on Friday dumped freezing rain -- a condition even harder for road crews to treat. A slick roadway was suspected in a fatal wreck Friday in Missouri, where long stretches of Interstate 44 and Interstate 55 were ice-covered.



While many motorists heeded warnings to avoid road travel Friday, Butch Shadrick said his towing service in Missouri's St. Clair, about 50 miles southwest of St. Louis, said his fleet of five trucks handled at least eight calls for travelers who found themselves in ditches or other wrecks.



Precipitation is forecast to fall in waves Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

