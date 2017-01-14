Brazil state seeks tougher jail terms for drug lords, paper says

The state of Sao Paulo is considering transferring four leaders of Brazil's most powerful drug cartel to federal prisons and stricter jail terms for 12 jailed leaders following an outbreak of gang-related violence across prisons, O Estado de S. Paulo newspaper reported Saturday.



According to the paper, which did not say how it obtained the information, the state is analyzing whether to ask federal authorities to keep as many as 12 jailed leaders of the PCC gang under a so-called strict disciplinary regime for a year.

...