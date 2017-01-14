Ukraine army and rebels say new truce in east disrupted

Ukrainian government forces and the pro-Russian separatist rebels fighting in eastern Ukraine Saturday accused each other of disrupting a fragile truce declared late December.



Kiev and the rebels agreed a new "indefinite" ceasefire deal after Ukraine and Russia held talks in Minsk last month mediated by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and it went into force on Dec. 24 .



Ukraine's military on Saturday accused the rebel militias of shelling 23 times, three times from large-caliber weapons, in the last 24 hours in the area around the rebel stronghold of Donetsk.



Meanwhile the leader of self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Alexander Zakharchenko said Ukrainian forces carried out massive shelling of frontline areas on Friday evening and overnight.

...