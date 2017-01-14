Serbia sends train to Kosovo north despite Pristina protest

Serbia Saturday launched a railway service to Serb-dominated northern Kosovo despite protests from the government in Pristina which called it a provocation and an aggressive violation of its sovereignty.



The event comes amid already heightened tensions between Serbia and Kosovo following the recent detention in France of Ramush Haradinaj, a former Kosovo prime minister, on an arrest warrant from Serbia.



A former Serbian province, Kosovo declared independence in 2008, but Belgrade does not recognize the split and has sought to maintain influence in Kosovo's north where most of the Serb minority is located.

...