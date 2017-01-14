Protesters confront Russian Orthodox Church in cathedral dispute

Russians living in the northwestern city of Saint Petersburg have been protesting against city authorities' decision to hand control of the country's largest cathedral to the powerful Russian Orthodox Church.



The dispute centres on a decision by the state to hand the cathedral's management over to the Russian Orthodox Church.



At one time, St Isaac's cathedral was even used as a museum of atheism.



Many Russians welcome the Church's resurgence, with some 70 percent describing themselves as Orthodox Christians.



The Russian Orthodox Church first asked the city authorities to hand over the cathedral in 2015 .



On January 10, the city authorities announced that the Church will receive full control of the cathedral by 2019 .



However, the Church officials gave no details on what would happen to revenues from tourists visiting the cathedral.



St Isaac's Cathedral earned more than 800 million rubles ($13.4 million, 12.6 million euros) in 2016 from more than 3.9 million visitors.

