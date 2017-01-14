Trump suggests he may do away with Russia sanctions if Moscow helpful: WSJ

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal that he would keep intact sanctions against Russia "at least for a period of time," and that he wouldn't commit to the "one China" policy until he sees progress from Beijing in its currency and trade practices.



Trump angered the Chinese by taking a congratulatory phone call after his election win from Taiwan's leader and questioning the "one China" policy.



The United States has acknowledged the Chinese position that there is only one China and that Taiwan is part of China.



Trump has said in the past he would label China a currency manipulator after he takes office.



China's Foreign Ministry responded on Saturday by saying the "One China" principle was non-negotiable and was the "political basis" for China-U.S. relations.

