Anti-Trump protesters stage Washington civil rights march

U.S. civil rights activists kicked off a week of protests ahead of Donald Trump's presidential inauguration with a march in Washington on Saturday, vowing to keep fighting for equality and justice under the upcoming administration.



Chanting "no justice, no peace," a few thousand protesters headed by the Rev. Al Sharpton marched along the National Mall toward the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial, about two miles (3 km) from the steps of the U.S. Capitol, where Trump will be sworn in as president on Friday.



The march began hours after Trump blasted U.S. Representative John Lewis after the Georgia Democrat and civil rights campaigner said he did not see Trump as a legitimate president.

...