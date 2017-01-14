Another suspected mastermind in Bangladesh attack arrested

Counterterrorism police have arrested a suspected mastermind of a July attack on a restaurant in Bangladesh's capital as an anti-terror crackdown continues in the South Asian country.



The July 1 attack on the Holey Artisan Bakery, a popular restaurant frequented by foreigners and wealthy Bangladeshis, left 20 hostage, including 17 foreigners, dead.



Since the July assault, authorities have reinforced a crackdown to crush Islamist militants and killed about 40 suspects, including some other masterminds of the restaurant attack.



On Jan. 6, Nurul Islam Marzan, another top suspect in the restaurant attack, was killed in a police raid in Dhaka.

...