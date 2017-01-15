S.Korea prosecutor delays decision on arrest warrant of Samsung's Lee

South Korea's special prosecutor has delayed until Monday a decision on whether to seek a warrant to arrest Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee, a suspect in an influence-peddling investigation involving President Park Geun-hye, citing the gravity of the case.



The special prosecution had said it would make a decision on Lee by Sunday.



Prosecutors have been investigating whether Samsung provided 30 billion won ($25.46 million) to a business and foundations backed by Park's friend, Choi Soon-sil, in exchange for the national pension fund's support for a 2015 merger of two Samsung affiliates.



Samsung's Lee, 48, was questioned for 22 hours before leaving the special prosecutors' office in Seoul Friday as part of the investigation into a corruption scandal that has led to President Park's impeachment by parliament.

