India boat accident toll rises to 26, more dead feared

The death toll from a boat accident in eastern India rose to 26 Sunday, a senior official said, warning of more casualties with rescue workers still scouring the waters.



The exact number of missing could not be ascertained due to the absence of a passenger list but police said the boat was carrying at least 40 people.



Some 20 people died after a ferry capsized in a rain-swollen river in India's northeastern state of Assam in September 2015 .



More than 100 people lost their lives in 2012 in Assam when a boat sank in the Brahmaputra river during a storm.

