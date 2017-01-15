Britain may change "economic model" if shut out of EU single market: Hammond

Britain could change its economic model to regain competitiveness if it were to leave the European Union without an agreement on market access, British finance minister Phillip Hammond said in a German newspaper interview published Sunday.



In a thinly veiled threat that Britain could use its corporate tax as a form of leverage in Brexit negotiations, Hammond told Welt am Sonntag he hoped Britain would remain a European-style economy with corresponding tax and regulation systems.



Hammond said in the interview Britain had not taken a firm position yet on what form of immigration controls it wants.



Hammond said Britain did not want to close its doors completely to EU citizens who wanted to work in the U.K.

