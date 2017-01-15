Philippines' Duterte threatens martial law

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has threatened to impose martial rule to prosecute his deadly war on drugs, three decades after the nation shed dictatorship with a famous "People Power" revolt.



Duterte has reacted furiously to the criticism and vowed to continue his war until illegal drugs are eradicated.



Duterte has raised the prospect of imposing martial law previously.



The Philippines last endured martial law during the 20-year rule of dictator Ferdinand Marcos, who was accused of plundering billions of dollars from state coffers and overseeing widespread human rights abuses.



It also said the president could impose martial rule for just 60 days and only to stop an invasion or a rebellion.

