Gambia's president-elect in Senegal 'until his inauguration'

The Gambia's president-elect Adama Barrow landed in neighboring Senegal Sunday where he will remain until his planned inauguration this week, Senegalese sources said, following an agreement with west African leaders.



The president-elect is due to take power on Jan. 19 when President Yahya Jammeh's mandate runs out, but the long-serving strongman has refused to cede power after disputing the result of a December 1 election won by Barrow.



ECOWAS, a 15-nation bloc, has repeatedly called on Jammeh to respect the result of the vote and leave after 22 years in power.



Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, Sirleaf and Ghana's ex-president John Mahama have appealed to Jammeh to step down twice in person, without success.

