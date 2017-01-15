Trump clashes with civil rights leader as inauguration looms

Donald Trump's feud with civil rights icon John Lewis is highlighting the president-elect's willingness to attack any and all political rivals even with his inauguration less than a week away.



The Republican billionaire slammed the Democratic congressman -- and his Atlanta-area district -- Saturday, a day after Lewis described Trump as an illegitimate president. Lewis, like a handful of Democratic lawmakers, vowed to skip Trump's Friday swearing-in ceremony.



One of Lewis' Democratic colleagues, Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., also declared he would skip Trump's inauguration, in part to defend Lewis.



The weekend clash highlighted the sharp contrast between how many African-Americans view Trump's inauguration compared with that of Barack Obama, the nation's first black president, eight years ago.



The Lewis-Trump feud began when the 16-term congressman said he would not attend Trump's swearing-in ceremony.



After spending weeks challenging that assessment, Trump finally accepted that the Russians were behind the election-year hacking of Democrats.

