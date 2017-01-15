Myanmar Muslims hope UN envoy's visit will bring change

Muslim villagers in western Myanmar's troubled Rakhine state said Sunday that they hope positive change will result from a U.N. envoy's visit to the region, where soldiers are accused of widespread abuses against minority Muslims, including murder, rape and the burning of thousands of homes.



U.N. Special Rapporteur on Human Rights Yanghee Lee concluded a three-day visit Sunday to probe the situation in northern Rakhine, where an army crackdown has driven an estimated 65,000 Muslim ethnic Rohingya to flee across the border to Bangladesh in the past three months.



Despite living in Myanmar for generations, an estimated 1 million Rohingya are barred from citizenship in the Buddhist-majority nation of 50 million, and instead live as some of the world's most persecuted people.



Lee is on a 12-day visit to Myanmar to assess the human rights situation, less than a year after the formation of the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

...