Chechen leader says detained over 50 Islamist insurgents

Chechen strongman Ramzan Kadyrov said Sunday his forces had detained more than 50 insurgents linked to ISIS, completing a major security operation.



Kadyrov wrote on Instagram Sunday that security forces had captured an armed group coordinated by a Chechen fighter located in Syria, with the latest arrests taking place in various locations Saturday.



The Chechen leader said police Saturday detained several participants of the armed group including an "especially dangerous terrorist" named as Imran Datsayev who threw a hand grenade but was captured alive.

