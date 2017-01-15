UK wants reciprocal markets EU deal: finance minister

Britain and the EU should reach a deal allowing reciprocal access to each other's markets -- though London cannot compromise on regaining immigration control, finance minister Philip Hammond said Sunday.



Hammond said Britain had not taken a firm position on post-Brexit EU immigration, but the message from the June referendum vote to leave the bloc was: "we must control our immigration policy".



He said European Union citizens would be free to travel to Britain and do business there -- but the debate was over the right to work, settle and set up business.



Hammond said Britain wanted market access without Brussels politics.



Hammond said leaders needed to respect that Britain's "history and our destiny" was as a nation focused on the wider world rather than just continental Europe.



He said it was unlikely that Britain would want to rejoin the EU in future, thinking that without the UK, the bloc would move towards further political integration and therefore become less attractive to young voters who largely backed the status quo in the referendum.

...