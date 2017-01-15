Serbia warns intervention in Kosovo amid Balkan train row

Fueling tensions in the Balkans, Serbia warned Kosovo Sunday it will defend "every inch of its territory," including its former province where Serbs allegedly are under threat from Kosovo Albanians.



Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, but Serbia and its ally Russia do not recognize the split. Serbia has sought to maintain influence in Kosovo's north, where most of the country's Serb minority is located.



Tensions between Serbia and Kosovo soared following the recent detention in France of Ramush Haradinaj, a former Kosovo prime minister, on an arrest warrant from Serbia.

