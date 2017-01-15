South Africa's Zuma says ANC not bound to elect deputy as leader

South Africa's African National Congress (ANC) is not bound by tradition to elect its deputy as leader, President Jacob Zuma said in an interview broadcast Sunday, dismissing labour unions' endorsement of Cyril Ramaphosa.



Ramaphosa and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, the African Union president once married to Zuma, have both been tapped by organisations in the governing alliance to become party leader, but neither has yet declared whether they intend to stand.



Zuma, who was party deputy before being elected leader in 2007, made it clear that Ramaphosa was not an automatic choice.

...