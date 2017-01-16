CIA director urges Trump to speak with care

Brennan rebuked the president-elect for comparing U.S. intelligence practices to Nazi Germany in comments that laid bare the friction between Trump and the intelligence community he has criticized and is on the verge of commanding.



The unverified dossier was summarized in a U.S. intelligence report presented to President Barack Obama and Trump this month that concluded Russia tried to sway the outcome of the Nov. 8 election by hacking and other means.



Trump accused the intelligence community of leaking the compromising information, which its leaders denied.



Brennan sounded an alarm on the topic of U.S. relations with Russia, something Trump has vowed to improve as he beats back criticism that he is too eager to make an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

...