26 to hang for Bangladesh abductions and murders: court

A Bangladesh court sentenced 26 people to death Monday after hearing how a politician from the ruling Awami League hired members of the country's elite security unit to assassinate political rivals.



After a trial that gripped Bangladesh, a judge found all 35 defendants in the case guilty of involvement in the abduction and murders of seven people in the central city of Narayanganj in April 2014 .



Judge Syed Enayet Hossain ordered 26 of them to hang after the year-long trial in Narayanganj while the other nine were handed prison sentences ranging from seven to 17 years.

...