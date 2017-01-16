Kyrgyzstan says 32 dead after Turkish cargo plane hits village

A Turkish Airlines cargo plane crashed into a village near Kyrgyzstan's main airport Monday, killing 32 people and destroying homes after attempting to land in thick fog, authorities said.



The majority of the dead were from the village of Dacha-Suu where the cargo plane crashed at around 7.30 am local time (0130 GMT), a spokesman for the country's emergency services, Muhammed Svarov, told AFP.



At least four pilots on the flight, which was travelling from Hong Kong to Istanbul via Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek, were among the dead, the emergency services ministry said, with one pilot's body yet to be found.

