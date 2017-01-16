NATO, Russia, Merkel, Brexit: Trump unleashes broadsides on Europe

BERLIN: NATO is "obsolete", Germany's Angela Merkel made a "catastrophic mistake" on refugees, Brexit will be "great" and the U.S. could cut a deal with Russia: Donald Trump unleashed a volley of broadsides Sunday in interviews with European media.



Five days before his inauguration as the 45th President of the United States, the billionaire populist let loose a torrent of controversial comments about European allies in interviews with British newspaper The Times and Germany's Bild.



In comments set to cause further consternation among eastern European NATO countries nervous about Moscow following Russia's annexation of Crimea and involvement in Ukraine, Trump said NATO was "obsolete".



After Trump's victory, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance had been a bedrock of transatlantic security for "almost 70 years" and was especially needed at a time of new challenges.



Trump also criticized Merkel for letting Germany admit undocumented migrants enter the country, insinuating that this posed a security risk.

