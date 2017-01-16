As London softens on pace of Brexit, Brussels appears to harden

Just as London appears to be coming round to the idea that it will need a temporary transitional agreement with Brussels to smooth its exit from the European Union, it may find the position of European leaders has hardened.



For months the working assumption in Brussels has been that it would be impossible to manage Britain's exit from the EU by a 2019 deadline without a temporary transitional deal to govern trade terms until a final arrangement can be hammered out.



Generally EU negotiators have spoken in private as if a transitional deal were inevitable.



A second EU official closely involved in Brexit planning noted that Britain depends more on EU trade than vice versa, which means London needs a transition more than Brussels does.



With or without negotiated terms, Britain will be out of the Union once two years are up.



One senior German official told Reuters that Britain should ask to stay in the European Economic Area (EEA) for some years, which would require it to accept free movement from EU countries and pay into the EU budget in return for continuing free trade.



The second EU official said Brussels believed May could, however, try to sell a partial exit before the election that might even include continued payments into the EU budget.

