Germany urges China to match anti-protectionist talk with action

Germany's embassy in Beijing Monday urged China to take action to open its markets to foreign companies to counter rising global protectionism, ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping's speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos.



Foreign businesses in China, however, have long complained about a lack of market access and restrictive government policies that run counter to Beijing's repeated pledges to continue to free up its markets.



Germany and China have been involved in an increasingly public dispute about access to each others' markets, with China complaining about unfair scrutiny of its acquisition targets in Germany, and Germany wanting a more level playing-field for its firms in the world's second-largest economy.

...