India police arrest tailor over serial child sex attacks

Bishnoi said police had registered eight cases against Rastogi including under India's Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.



A U.N. Committee on the Rights of the Child in 2014 said one in three rape victims in India was a minor and expressed alarm over the widespread sexual abuse of children.



"I have been doing this for the past four to five years ... I don't know why I did it," he said, speaking Hindi.



Police said they had received complaints of kidnap and rape of minor girls in east Delhi over the past two months.

...