Revelers, rally-goers to clog DC for Trump's inauguration

Officials estimate that 800,000 to 900,000 people will be present Friday for the inauguration, a celebration that takes over the city, closing roads, taxing the city's Metro transit system and making getting around difficult. Trump himself has promised "massive crowds" but just what that will mean is unclear.



Hundreds of thousands of others are expected Saturday for the Women's March on Washington.



City planners are betting that Trump's inauguration is more like President Barack Obama's second inauguration in 2013, which drew more than 800,000, rather than Obama's first in 2009, which drew 1.8 million people.



Women's March on Washington organizers said in applying for a demonstration permit that they expected 200,000 people.



Some 1,800 buses have registered to park in the city on Jan. 21, which would mean nearly 100,000 people coming in just by bus, Geldart said.



The tally includes buses from more than 200 cities in 26 states.

...