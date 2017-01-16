Pound tanks on Brexit fear as Asia markets retreat

The pound struggled at 32-year lows against the dollar in Asia Monday after reports said British Prime Minister Theresa May was ready to take the country out of the European Union in a so-called "hard Brexit".



Sterling's retreat came with losses on most Asian stock markets as investors nervously await Donald Trump's inauguration speech Friday, having been left disappointed at his lack of detail on economic policy at a news conference last week.



The reports come as May prepares to give a speech Tuesday on the government's strategy on leaving the EU.



Seoul lost 0.6 percent, Singapore retreated 0.7 percent and Taipei slipped 0.9 percent, although Sydney edged up 0.5 percent.



In early European trade London rose 0.2 percent on the back of the weaker pound, but Paris fell 0.5 percent and Frankfurt lost 0.6 percent.

...