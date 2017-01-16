China will 'take the gloves off' over Taiwan: media

China is running out of patience with Donald Trump's stance on Taiwan, state media said Monday, and will "take the gloves off" if he keeps challenging the One China policy.



Trump had already irked China by accepting a congratulatory phone call from Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-Wen after he won the presidential election, upending decades of diplomatic precedent in which the U.S. avoided direct public communication with the island's leader.



The foreign ministry, for the second time in two days, warned Trump Monday the One China policy was non-negotiable.



Trump has threatened to get tough with what he sees as unfair Chinese trade practices and suggested that the One China policy could become a bargaining chip in this.

...