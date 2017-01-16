Kenya registers voters ahead of August 2017 election

Kenya's election commission began a national drive to register millions of new voters ahead of the August presidential poll, with rival parties encouraging their supporters to sign up on time.



Already 15.9 million Kenyans have registered, more than the 14.4 million who did so for the last election in 2013 .



Elections in 2013 were bad-tempered, close and disputed by Raila Odinga who came second, but they marked an important break from Odinga's 2007 loss to Mwai Kibaki, which was followed by weeks of politically motivated ethnic violence that killed over a thousand people.



Last week five of Kenya's main opposition parties announced the formation of an alliance to unseat Kenyatta and Ruto, called the National Super Alliance (NASA), promising to back an as yet unnamed joint candidate.

