Amnesty calls for release of Nigerian Shiite leader

Shiites taking part in a parade celebrating Maulud call for the release of the leader of Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Ibrahim Zakzaky, in Kano, Nigeria Dec. 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE
Amnesty calls for release of jailed Egyptian photojournalist
Nigerian court orders release of pro-Iranian Shiite leader
US says concerned by deaths of Nigerian Shiites in clash with police
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Amnesty calls for release of jailed Egyptian photojournalist
Nigerian court orders release of pro-Iranian Shiite leader
US says concerned by deaths of Nigerian Shiites in clash with police
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE