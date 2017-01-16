SE Asia's first heart transplant patient dies at 76

Southeast Asia's first heart transplant patient and one of the world's longest surviving cases has died, his family said Monday, more than 31 years after his operation.



The world's longest surviving heart transplant patient was a Briton named John McCafferty, who died at age 73 last year, 33 years after the transplant, according to British media reports.



In an interview with AFP in 2005, 20 years after the operation, Seah said he would have been content to live for four or five years after the transplant.

...