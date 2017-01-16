Inauguration in sight, Trump continues Twitter assault



His inauguration days away, President-elect Donald Trump is continuing to lash out at critics in the intelligence community and Democrats in Congress who are vowing to skip his swearing-in ceremony.



The extraordinary criticism from the incoming president came hours after CIA chief John Brennan charged that Trump lacks a full understanding of the threat Moscow poses to the United States, delivering a public lecture to the president-elect that further highlighted the bitter state of Trump's relations with American intelligence agencies.



Priebus later acknowledged that conservatives -- led by Trump himself -- spent years questioning Obama's eligibility to serve as president, suggesting he was not born in the United States.



Russian President Vladimir Putin unexpectedly did not retaliate against the U.S. for the sanctions or the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats, a decision Trump quickly praised.



Trump has repeatedly called for a better relationship between the U.S. and Putin's government.

