Germany defends car industry after Trump assault

German Vice Chancellor and Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel Monday warned U.S. President-elect Donald Trump not to slap punitive tariffs on imports from carmakers like BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen.



More German cars could be seen on the streets of New York than U.S. cars on German streets, the Republican election victor had complained in an interview released Sunday.



Trump singled out Munich-based luxury carmaker BMW in his interview with the Times of London and Germany's Bild, saying the firm would face the swingeing tariffs if it continued construction of a planned factory in Mexico, rather than the U.S.



More than half the vehicles German firms produce in the U.S. are then exported to third countries, he went on.

...