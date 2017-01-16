Northern Ireland drifts towards snap elections

Northern Ireland appears headed for snap elections at a time when Britain will be moving to leave the European Union, with no sign of ending a bitter political impasse before a key deadline Monday.



Following fruitless negotiations seeking to break the deadlock that led to the resignation of deputy first minister Martin McGuinness of Sinn Fein last week, Northern Ireland secretary James Brokenshire signalled that elections appeared almost certain.



Northern Ireland's power-sharing executive and assembly was formed under the 1998 Belfast Agreement that effectively ended three decades of political violence in Northern Ireland.



In the Brexit referendum, 56 percent in Northern Ireland voted to stay in the EU.

