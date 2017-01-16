Burundi to withdraw troops from AU Somalia mission

Burundi Monday began the process of withdrawing its troops from the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) due to a dispute with the EU over the payment of wages.



The EU wants to pay the salaries, worth 5 million euros ($5.3 million) per month, directly to the troops. But with no agreement yet made President Pierre Nkurunziza has instructed his foreign and defence ministers to begin the process of withdrawing Burundi's 5,400 soldiers, roughly one quarter of the AMISOM total.



Burundi's government threatened the withdrawal of its troops last month.

