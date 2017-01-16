Europe, NATO hit back at Trump

German Chancellor Angela Merkel led a sharp European response to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump Monday after he branded NATO "obsolete" and said more countries would leave the EU after Britain.



In a hard-hitting interview with two European newspapers, Trump unleashed a volley of verbal attacks on Europe and criticized Merkel's "catastrophic" decision to open Germany's borders to Syrian refugees.



German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said Europe was stunned by Trump's remarks on NATO, just five days ahead of the billionaire businessman's inauguration as president.



Stoltenberg was "absolutely confident" in Trump's commitment to NATO, the alliance chief's spokeswoman Oana Lungescu said.



In another comment that alarmed the Europeans, Trump refused to say that he trusted Merkel more than Russian President Vladimir Putin, for whom the next U.S. president has often expressed admiration.



Trump also directly criticized Merkel for letting Germany admit undocumented migrants, insinuating that this posed a security risk following a wave of ISIS attacks in Europe.

...