Ivory Coast police fire teargas to disperse protesting students

Ivory Coast police fired teargas on Monday to disperse pupils and students protesting at government ministries in the main city, Abidjan, as nationwide strikes intensified, police and a senior union official said.



Ivory Coast, French-speaking West Africa's largest economy and the world's top cocoa grower, is facing a growing wave of public sector strikes that threaten to paralyze the country and undermine an impressive post-war economic recovery.



Under the leadership of President Alassane Ouattara, who came to power in the wake of a 2011 civil war, Ivory Coast has emerged as one of the world's fastest growing economies.



The involvement of the FESCI – aligned with the Young Patriots street militia, which opposed Ouattara during Ivory Coast's 2002-2011 political crisis – marks a significant escalation of the strike movement.

...