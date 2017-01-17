A tale of two speeches as Davos week begins

The global elite begin a week of earnest debate and Alpine partying in the Swiss ski resort of Davos Tuesday, in a week bookended by two presidential speeches of historic import.



One will be by Xi Jinping, the first Chinese president to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos.



The other speech will be by Donald Trump when he is inaugurated in Washington as the 45th U.S. president on Friday.



Around 3,000 government leaders, captains of industry, stars of screen and agenda-setting thinkers are braving heavy snow and the chill winds of an anti-globalization revolt by Western voters to congregate in Davos for the 47th World Economic Forum.



A World Economic Forum study said that within advanced economies, median per capita income fell on average 2.4 percent over the past five years, helping to explain why disaffection is so high across the West.



The week's most consequential speech will come in Washington as Davos winds down Friday.

...