Samsung chief faces long day as S.Korean court weighs arrest warrant

The head of South Korea's giant Samsung Group faces a long day in court Wednesday as a judge decides whether he should be arrested for bribery in a corruption scandal that has engulfed President Park Geun-hye's administration.



Investigators questioned Jay Y. Lee for 22 hours last week as a suspect in the scandal which led to parliament impeaching Park in December and throwing the country into crisis.



The prosecutor's office has accused Lee, 48, of paying bribes totaling 43 billion won ($36.55 million) to organisations linked to Choi Soon-sil, a friend of the president who is at the center of the scandal, to secure the 2015 merger of two affiliates and cement his control of the family business.



Seoul Central District Court will hold the hearing to decide on his arrest warrant.



Lee can apply for bail or appeal if the court grants the arrest warrant.

...