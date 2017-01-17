May to rule out 'half-in' EU deal in Brexit speech

British Prime Minister Theresa May Tuesday is expected to say she favors a clean break from the European Union, dismissing a "half-in, half-out" Brexit deal with Brussels.



In a highly-anticipated speech, May is likely to give further signals that Britain is heading to what analysts call a "hard" Brexit.



Britain's Finance minister Philip Hammond adopted a tough line Sunday, warning that Britain might undercut the EU economically in order to remain competitive if it faces EU tariffs.



In recent weeks, May raised the possibility of a transitional deal with Brussels to ease Britain's departure from the bloc, a position supported by Bank of England governor Mark Carney.



A two-year negotiating period is foreseen in EU legislation for any country choosing to leave the 28-member bloc, a process which starts by triggering Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty.

