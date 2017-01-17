Asia uneasy as May speaks, Trump heads for White House

Asian investors moved warily Tuesday as they look ahead to a crucial week for two of the world's top economies as Britain outlines its plans for leaving the EU and Donald Trump is sworn in as U.S. president.



Britain's pound edged up but remains stuck near three-decade lows against the dollar after weekend reports Prime Minister Theresa May intends to push for a clean break from the EU, including the single market and customs union.



Friday sees Trump's inauguration, which many are eyeing with uncertainty.



The Japanese unit has risen more than four percent in the past week as investors shuffle back to the safe-haven unit after a November-December greenback surge.

...