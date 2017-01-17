Cambodia says China not behind scrapped US military drill

Cambodia has cancelled upcoming military exercises with the United States, the defense ministry said Tuesday, denying the decision was made to appease regional ally China, with which it conducted joint drills last month.



American and Cambodian troops had been due to take part in the annual "Angkor Sentinel" joint exercise this summer, which has been held for the past seven years.



Cambodia is one of Southeast Asia's staunchest China allies, with Beijing rewarding the government of strongman premier Hun Sen with lucrative business and defense deals.



Last month Cambodia hosted the "Golden Dragon" joint exercise with Chinese troops.

