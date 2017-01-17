Philippines defence minister says China arms on islands worrying

China's recent installation of weapons on artificial islands in the disputed South China Sea was "very troubling", the Philippines' defense minister said Tuesday, after Manila quietly protested Beijing's activities.



With billions of dollars of potential Chinese trade and investment at stake, the Philippines has a difficult balancing act in upholding its sovereignty claims while staying on the better terms that President Rodrigo Duterte has established with historic rival China.



Mischief Reef, one of the islands where China has modern weapons, is located within the Philippines' 200 nautical mile exclusive economic zone.



For its part, the Philippines has decided to shelve planned upgrades to facilities on islands it controls, such as repairing an eroded runway, to avoid incurring China's wrath.

