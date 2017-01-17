Facebook moves to head off tougher regulation in Germany

Facebook is stepping up efforts to head off tougher regulation by Germany, a fierce critic of the social media network operator, with top managers visiting Germany and saying they would do more to combat fake news and hate speech.



Top German lawmakers are planning legislation this year to force Facebook to remove incitements to hate crimes from its web pages within 24 hours or face fines, a push that could force the social media giant to bear more responsibility for content posted by users.



Facebook Sunday announced a partnership with German third-party fact-checking organisation Correctiv, promising to update its social media platforms in Germany "within weeks" to reduce the dissemination of fake news.



A year ago Germany got Facebook, Twitter and Google's YouTube to sign up to a code of conduct, which included a pledge to delete hate speech from their websites within 24 hours.



A September report by a group that monitors hate speech said it found Facebook deleted about 46 percent of illegal content reported by users in Germany within 24 hours, more than the 10 percent and 1 percent removed by YouTube and Twitter respectively.

