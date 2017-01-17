Fukushima 'voluntary' evacuees to lose housing support

Thousands of Japanese evacuees from Fukushima should keep getting free housing, supporters said Tuesday, as the local government readies to yank support offered after the worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl.



Some 27,000 so-called voluntary evacuees -- people who chose to leave their homes in the region after the 2011 accident due to safety concerns -- are set to lose the six-year-old housing subsidy at the end of March.



A local government spokesman said areas not covered by the original evacuation orders have been deemed safe to live in.

