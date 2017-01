Islamist militant group Boko Haram has said it was behind Monday's twin suicide bombing at a university in north eastern Nigeria which killed two people.



A professor at the University of Maiduguri and a child were killed and 17 people wounded in a twin suicide bombing, officials said on the day of the attack.



Maiduguri is the provincial capital of northeast Nigeria's Borno state and the epicenter of Boko Haram's seven-year armed attempt to create a regional Islamic caliphate.

...