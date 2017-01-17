Europe's anti-terror laws 'steamroll' rights: Amnesty

Legislation aimed at fighting terrorism across the European Union is "dangerously disproportionate" and threatens the rights of the people they are designed to protect, Amnesty International warned Tuesday.



Amnesty released a report titled "Dangerously disproportionate: The ever-expanding national security state in Europe", which is based on a two-year study of legislation in 14 EU member states as well as initiatives at international and European levels.



States of emergency such as that observed in France and renewed five times since the November 2015 attacks in Paris, are part of "the new normal" allowing authorities to ban protests and conduct warrantless searches, Amnesty said.



As a "stark example", Amnesty pointed to emergency laws that allowed French police to put environmental activists under house arrest ahead of the U.N. Climate Conference in Paris in 2015 .

