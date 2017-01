China's President Xi Jinping delivers a speech during the first day of the World Economic Forum, on January 17, 2017 in Davos. Chinese President Xi Jinping said on January 17, 2017 that there is "no point" in blaming economic globalisation for the world's problems. The leader of the world's second largest economy made the comment at the World Economic Forum, where he is making his first appearance as China seeks to play a greater role in world trade regimes amid rising protection