Pakistani mother sentenced to death for daughter's 'honor killing'

A judge in an anti-terror court in Lahore sentenced her mother Perveen Bibi to death on murder and terrorism charges, prosecutor Mian Mohammad Tufail told AFP.



She was charged under Pakistan's terrorism laws rather than newly-reformed criminal legislation against honour killings because of the use of kerosene in the murder, Tufail said.



Zeenat's vicious murder sent shockwaves across Pakistan and triggered fresh calls for action against so-called "honour killings".



Hundreds of women are killed by their relatives each year after allegedly bringing shame on their families in the deeply conservative Muslim country.



Under previous legislation the culprits -- usually men -- could get away with the killings after being pardoned by members of their own family.

